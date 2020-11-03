Voter Information Guide

The city of Hereford reports 1,399 total confirmed cases

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The city Hereford has reported 1,399 total confirmed cases in Deaf Smith county, including the Hereford.

The city reports 117 active cases, 25 deaths, and 1257 recoveries.

Via The City of Hereford Facebook page

