The city of Hereford reports 1,399 total confirmed cases

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The city Hereford has reported 1,399 total confirmed cases in Deaf Smith county, including the Hereford.
The city reports 117 active cases, 25 deaths, and 1257 recoveries.
