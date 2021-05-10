The City of Cactus partnering with JBS in the construction and remodel of sports fields

CACTUS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Cactus has announced that they will be partnering with JBS in the construction and remodel of sports fields.

The City said it was recently awarded a grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife parks program in the amount of $400,000 for the construction of sand volleyball courts, a Sepak Takraw court, remodel of the existing baseball field, lighting and landscaping around the new amenities.

The City said the grant requires a one to one match by the grant recipient and JBS donated $200,000, under its Hometown Strong Initiative Program, to help the city meet the grant match of $400,000.

The baseball field and courts will be named JBS Field and JBS Sepak and Volleyball Courts.

“We are very fortunate to have industry like JBS in our city, someone who is committed to the city’s growth, and realizes that striving for an increased quality of life for the citizens of Cactus is a team effort. $500K for the new Cactus Aquatic Park and $200k for the new multisport complex, that’s $700,000 in overall donations, I mean wow. This speaks to the character of JBS and its commitment to its employees and everyone living in Cactus”, City Manager, Aldo Gallegos.

The City said the total budget for the project is $800,000.