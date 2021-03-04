The City of Amarillo working to repair the numerous pot holes around town

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said they are working to repair the numerous pot holes around town after the recent snowfall.

Donny Hooper, the Director of Public works for the city said they start preparing their pot hole patching crews before a major storm hits.

He said in the past three weeks since the storm, crews have repaired more than 400 pots holes.

“The same period last year at this time we repaired about 150, so that’s about a 60% increase in what we’ve seen in out pot holes and out damage on the street now, and they continue to work through those and there not completed with those so we expect to see that number to get pretty high, said Hooper.

Hooper said the damage this year has cost the city about $20,000 more than the repairs during this same period last year.