The City of Amarillo to start Esports League

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation department is joining in on the popularity of virtual sports by starting its own Esports League.

For those unfamiliar to Esports, it’s organized competitive video gameplay that has become very popular across the country.

“I could see Esports especially in the parks and recreation department be as big as adult sports,” City of Amarillo athletic supervisor Cody Wolfe said. “As many people that play sports they also play video games. I think it’s an untapped market, and I think it will blow up.”

City of Amarillo athletic supervisor Cody Wolfe is the one creating the league. Wolfe is an avid gamer and thought this would be a fun way for people to connect.

“I started in March, and about a week in we got sent home because of COVID-19,” Wolfe said. “We were trying to come up with some ideas for virtual programming that people could do from their house. It just seemed like a good idea.”

Some of the games featured will be Fortnite, Call of Duty and Madden.

Registration is currently open for the city’s new Esports League that will begin June 27.

For those interested visit the app store on your mobile device and type in Missoncontrol.GG/Play. Apple users can tap here. There will also be different types of prizes for winners.

