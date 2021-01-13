The City of Amarillo stresses importance of taking vaccine to develop immune memory

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo discussed immune memory on Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing, since physicians have said many are still declining the vaccine due to concerns.

The process of immune memory works like this, when you get a vaccine, it prepares and shows your immune system what the virus is and most importantly how to fight it off.

This is just in case you do somehow become exposed or contract COVID-19, Dr. Michael Lamanteer, Chief Medical Officer at BSA, stated.

Lamanteer said our immune memory is triggered by the vaccine and will allow our body to develop a faster immune response to the virus.

“The fact that you’ve been vaccinated and you have a entire immune system that is able to more rapidly recognize an invader even if it’s changed slightly increases your likelihood of having a less severe COVID infection,” Dr. Lamanteer, explained.

With a new variant of the COVID virus, Dr. Lamenteer stressed the importance of people who are able to get the vaccination, saying just like people who get annual flu vaccines, this one may help your immune system fight off the virus even as it mutates.