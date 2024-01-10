AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr Day, the City of Amarillo announced that its offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15.

The COA provided its service schedule for MLK Day below:

City Hall, Amarillo Municipal Court, and all Amarillo Public Library locations will be closed Monday, Jan. 15.

Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Monday. For more information, call 806-378-3095 or click here.

The COA provided its schedule for Solid Waste services:

Residential Routes and polycart routes: Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday (Jan. 16). Tuesday routes will be serviced Wednesday (Jan. 17).

Commercial routes: All commercial routes will be serviced on Saturday (Jan. 13) and Tuesday (Jan. 16).

Curbside service will not be available on Monday (Jan. 15). The city landfill and brush sites will be closed on Monday.

Further, the COA announced that Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail Golf Complexes will have normal hours of operation.