The City of Amarillo releases helpful information if you want the Covid-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Individuals over the age of 18 will be eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine and The Amarillo Public Health Department (APHD) said they are releasing some helpful information to prepare you for the shot.

The department said they updated important information, including clinic dates and times, which can be found at amarilloalerts.com, while the City of Amarillo said they made an educational video of the vaccination process.

The APHD have been operating the walk-in vaccination clinic for qualified individuals, according to state guidelines, since Dec. 30. APHD said they administered its 100,000 vaccine on March 19 and has the capacity to conduct as many as 5,000 vaccinations a day.

“This was the goal of the clinic since we began – vaccinate as many people as quickly and safely as possible,” said APHD Director Casie Stoughton. “The further expansion of vaccine availability will enable us to help even more people. We expect longer lines on Monday, but we are equipped to serve patients quickly and we are excited about helping protect our community.”

Immunizations are available at the Amarillo Civic Center North Exhibit Hall, entrance 3. Appointments are not available and vaccines are provided on a walk-in basis, according to the City of Amarillo.

The entire vaccination process can be seen at, www.youtube.com/watch?v=gqH9_inVv_Y&t=1s.

For more information visit, www.amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/transit or call, (806) 378-3095.