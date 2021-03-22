Severe Weather Tools

The City of Amarillo issued a Request for Qualifications for a gabion public art installation for the Rails to Trails project

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced they have issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) No. 03-21 for a gabion public art installation for the Rails to Trails project on the northeast corner of Plains Boulevard and Western Street. (A gabion is a fence-like structure such as a cage, cylinder or box filled with rocks, concrete, sand and soil for use in landscaping and other applications.

The City said the COA’s Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board has created this pilot beautification project in anticipation of awarding matching grants in the future for beautification projects throughout the city. Goals of the project are to combine beautification and public art to showcase an example, to beautify and add character to the community and to increase public art within the community. The project may be awarded to an individual/company or a team.

