AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo held a meeting on its Summer Street Maintenance Program.
It started at 6 p.m., April 6, at the Amarillo Public Library Southwest Branch.
The Capital & Projects Development Engineering Department hosted the meeting.
They provided an overview of the program and answered questions.
“We want to get the word out, we want to let out residents know what’s going on in their neighborhoods. We want to let them know what they can expect to see in front their houses while we’re doing this construction so we can avoid any surprises,” said Tanner Devenney, Civil Engineer One.
