The City of Amarillo has now distributed over 27,000 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the City of Amarillo’s Mayor Ginger Nelson, 85% of those vaccinated by the City are from Potter and Randall County.

Casie Stoughton, Amarillo Public Health Director, shared in Wednesday’s City COVID-19 update that anyone who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on or before Dec. 30 can now receive their second dose.

Stoughton also mentioned that as of yesterday, “We have received over 28,000 first doses that we have received so far and 10,000 second doses.”

Additionally, Stoughton shared that the City has given just over 27,250 total doses.

Dr. Rodney Gonzales, Director at the Amarillo VA Hospital, also shared that the Amarillo VA and their Lubbock clinic are also continuing to distribute vaccines.

“We vaccinate over 2,500 total. That’s about 1,900 veterans. The rest were staff, and that represents about 10% of our veterans that we take care of,” said Dr. Gonzales.

Dr. Gonzales continued that they had around 400 doses of the vaccine on hand when they started this morning.

Amarillo Public Health Authority, Dr. Scott Milton, addressed the increasing discussion about the new COVID-19 variants.

Dr. Milton continued to assure the public that there has been no evidence to date that shows that the vaccines are not effective for these variants.

As of right now, Groups 1A and 1B are still the only groups available to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Stoughton also explained it could be some time before we hear about the next group of people to receive the vaccinations, because there are 8,400,000 Texans who fall into the 1B category.