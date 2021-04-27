The City of Amarillo has given more than 126,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During today’s city council meeting, Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton said the city has given more than 126,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Stoughton also said the Mobile Vaccination Clinic plans are complete.
The Mobile Vaccine Clinic will be at the Warford Activity Center this Thursday, April 29.
The Civic Center Clinic will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays.
They will be closed on Wednesdays.
