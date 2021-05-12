The City of Amarillo has announced the results of the mayoral election recount

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The City of Amarillo held a news conference to announce the results of the May 2021 mayoral election recount, City Manager Jared Miller said the counters found a net change of 10 votes that did not change the outcome.

According to Miller, they found a change for Michael Hunt, of an additional seven votes, Candidate Smith, an additional two votes, Carl Karas one less vote, and Mayor Ginger Nelson, an additional two votes.

That is a net of 10 more votes in the recount than what was originally reported.

“We were intentional, we were methodical. We checked and we rechecked both the process and the results. The process from beginning to end, was overseen by the candidates, or their delegates, law enforcement, and not one but two, Secretary of State election security trainers we crossed every t we dotted every i, and then we check them again, so that when we were finished, there would be no possibility of any reasonable doubt as to the results,” said Miller.

Miller said the votes will be canvassed and Mayor Ginger Nelson will be sworn in at the next City Council Meeting on the May 25.