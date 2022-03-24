AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo released a website that shows where the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funding is being spent and how the funds can be spent.

The city said it was allocated $39.7 million in ARPA Funding and to date has received $19.8 million of those funds with the rest expected in May.

According to the website, the city received the funds to effort the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, maintain vital public resources, and build a strong local recovery.

The ARPA funds can be used to:

Replace Lost Public Sector Revenue

Address Negative Economic Impacts

Support Public Health Response

Invest in Water, Sewer, and Broadband Infrastructure

Provide Premium Pay for Essential Workers

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound economic impact across the country, and Amarillo is no exception,” said COA City Manager Jared Miller. “The federal government has responded with a multifaceted financial aid package that will greatly help in economic recovery. Transparency is more important now than ever as cities begin to use ARPA funds. We want the community to know exactly how these funds are being used to help Amarillo.”

A further breakdown can be found here.