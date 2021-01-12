The City of Amarillo approves the purchase of a building and land located at 812 SW 4th

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, the city approved the purchase of a building and land located at 812 SW 4th.

The city said it will used for a new fire fleet maintenance facility.

The purchase will be for $600,000 plus closing cost and related expenses.

It was fully funded by the 2016 voter approved proposition two bonds.

