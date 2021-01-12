The City of Amarillo approves the purchase of a building and land located at 812 SW 4th

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, the city approved the purchase of a building and land located at 812 SW 4th.
The city said it will used for a new fire fleet maintenance facility.
The purchase will be for $600,000 plus closing cost and related expenses.
It was fully funded by the 2016 voter approved proposition two bonds.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- President Trump touts border wall, addresses Capitol violence during Texas visit
- Cat presumed killed in California mudslides found alive 3 years later
- NOLA School Nurses Vaccinated
- TTPD identifies suspect in murder of Hope man killed in shooting outside of Harbor Freight
- Walmart suspending contributions to lawmakers who voted against Electoral College certification