The City of Amarillo approved a tax abatement agreement and location incentive for a business looking to build in Amarillo

AMARILO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During today’s city council meeting, the Amarillo city council approved a tax abatement agreement and location incentive for a business looking to build in Amarillo.

Cacique is considering constructing a new food processing facility.

The 200,000 sq. ft. facility would be constructed in the AEDC’s south Georgia business park.

The city council approved an abatement of future taxes on the construction and equipment cost for 10 years.

Also approved a location incentive agreement between the AEDC and Cacique to provide a $2,500 incentive per employee for relocation expenses.