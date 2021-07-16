The Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle is moving

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle are moving.

They are moving out to northeast Amarillo and will be splitting into two buildings.

One of the buildings will hold their food pantry, eye care program, and low income housing offices.

The other building will be their administration building.

“This is certainly one of the more poverty stricken parts of town, so we feel like being over here for the food pantry; puts us right in the middle where we can help the most people much more easily,” said Jeff Gulde, Director for Catholic Charities for the Texas Panhandle.

The pantry is now open and is still a curb side service.

They are hoping to better serve the community through this move.