Canyon Aqua Park calls short season a success amid pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Aqua Park (CAP) said it had a season even with no masks required and no strict social distancing rules in place.

“Going into the summer, we weren’t sure if we were going to be able to open the CAP or not,” Assistant City Manager of Canyon Jon Behrens said.

Last week, the CAP officially closed its doors for a short 2020 season. The park opened on June 15 following Governor Greg Abbott’s green light for water-parks to operate at a 50% capacity.

“We started our new initiatives, new ways of doing things trying to find ways to eliminate contact we had with guests when they came,” Behrens explained.

Some of that plan includes shifting all ticket sales to online, eliminating large events or parties, and taking time to practice extra cleanliness.

“We took our all-day session and it became two sessions. So we swam from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., and from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. we allowed our staff to go around and wipe down surfaces; clean the park. We had everybody out of the park. Eventually, the staff got more efficient at that,” Behrens added.

Behren also said the CAP usually operates at an average capacity of 600 guests per day but this summer it was cut down to a daily average of 470 guests.

According to Behrens, the CAP will continue with most of its plan from this past season into upcoming seasons.

“Even if COVID goes away tomorrow, we’re going to continue those same practices because it improved our service and it improved our relationship with our guests,” Behrens explained.

The CDC’s website states “there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of recreational waters.”

