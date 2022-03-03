AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center is set to host its ‘Heroes & Legends’ event on March 29 at the Amarillo Civic Center’s Grand Plaza, the center announced.

According to The Bridge’s website, the night will feature former professional football players, Ed “Too Tall” Jones, Danny White and Randy Whtie. The special guest, or The Bridge Hero, will tell their story and the impact the center has made in their life.

The event will include dinner catered by Macaroni Joe’s and a silent auction that will include autographed items, spa packages, tickets to events, and more.

Visit The Bridge website for more information.