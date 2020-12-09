The Bridge seeing increase in ‘torture’ against children cases during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More time at home means more time for abusers to hurt others and according to The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Shelly Bohannon, kids are being hurt.

“During the pandemic, this is—this is the outcome that we were worried about is what are the, the kids been enduring in isolation, and quarantine or wherever they’ve been? And we’re starting to see the extensiveness, of what these children are enduring,” Bohannon said.

The Bridge is seeing these cases from all across the Panhandle, which Bohannon said fall into the realm of ‘torture’.

Bohannon said, “While we define those still by the penal code, and charging as injury to a child, those fall into torture because that’s basically, that is the practical terminology that we would use for this type of treatment of children.”

According to Bohannon, many of those cases are going to the ‘torture’ extreme.

“What we’re seeing is an increase in all types of cases, our sexual abuse cases where children are the victims, they are identified victims for making an outcry to someone, our number of severe torture type cases are increasing in both number and severity and starvation, weight loss, injuries of all kinds.”

Bohannon told MyHighPlains.com nearly every type of torture case is up from 2019—including extreme malnourishment.

“Some have lost 20, 30 pounds and these children probably didn’t have 20 or 30 pounds to lose to start with,” Bohannon continued. “So we’re seeing that type of treatment, we’re seeing children with significant bruising, choking, a lot of children are reporting being choked and just, really the injuries and in the behaviors that are happening in the household, fall in line with the domestic violence concerns that we all knew were going to be coming.”

Bohannon said the Bridge’s statistics showed the number of physical abuse cases was down from April to November of 2019, compared to that time frame this year.

“However, our cases that involve a sexual abuse allegation and a physical abuse allegation that run hand in hand are significantly up from those same timeframes,” Bohannon said. “So for us, we always ask about sexual abuse and physical abuse as part of that forensic interview. So, for those to both come in as primary allegations, for the same child in the same investigation, that is up, and so that that is indicative of these kids are enduring a lot more than what we ever suspected.”

Cpl. Jeb Hilton with the Amarillo Police Department said they have not seen a large increase in domestic violence cases but they have seen more injury to a child cases.

“…And we did see a rise of 11 cases this year with that might not seem like a lot but when it comes to those types of cases, anything that’s a rise in those is bad, we want to see that number going down,” Cpl. Hilton said.

Cpl. Hilton said the catalyst for increased reports is time spent at home since the pandemic started.

“When when we came back from the six-month summer break is pretty much what it was, we were we’re seeing a huge rise in those cases that we were seeing, you know, kids coming out saying, this is what was happening, the counselors and the teachers were reporting those,” Cpl. Hilton added. “And that happens a lot when, when children get to school, and they start either talking amongst themselves or teachers notice something we get those reports coming in.”

Bohannon agreed, saying: “That’s a very distinct milestone for children to marker this behavior beginning and so for us, it’s very much cause and effect that this pandemic caused this injury to this child this behavior that this child has endured. And it’s—it’s something that we haven’t seen before. And it’s troubling.”

One thing that can help, Bohannon said to check in with friends and family and watch for any drastic changes.

“We have the virtual world, almost everyone has a phone, or a tablet or a computer, reach out and connect with the people that, you know, if we, if we don’t, we’re going to miss them. Especially those kids are still in a virtual learning status,” said Bohannon.”

According to Bohannon, these are signs to watch for if you suspect children are being abused:

For physical abuse:

Inconsistencies in a child’s story about their injuries

Fearful of consequences or fear of going home

2. For sexual abuse:

Sexualized behaviors, especially in young children

Reenacting sexual behavior

Children dressing or behaving provocatively, especially young children

Lack of hygiene, oversized clothes

Behavior that is much different than before the pandemic started

If you think a child is in immediate danger, call law enforcement.

“When someone feels like a child is in danger, and they have a suspicion, that’s all that it takes to make that report. We don’t want people to investigate. We don’t want people to intervene into a dangerous situation. We want people to go ahead and make that report immediately,” Bohannon said. “If it looks like it’s happening, that child is in danger right now. They need to pick up the phone and call their local law enforcement.”

According to Cpl. Hilton, it is better to make a call and be wrong than do nothing and be right in suspecting child abuse.

Cpl. Hilton said, “There’s times where we get sent, and we go and talk to somebody and it’s a complete misunderstanding and it’s not something that violence occurred, but it could be something where it is a continuing violence or something that’s going to escalate into something more.”

MyHighPlains.com also spoke with Family Support Services of Amarillo Crisis Services Director Kathy Tortoreo about domestic violence cases since the pandemic and services available. That interview is available below: