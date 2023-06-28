AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center were recently given a $5,000 grant by Xcel Energy through the company’s newest initiative.

According to a news release from The Bridge, the center was given the grant through the Xcel Energy Foundation’s employee choice grant. The $5,000 grant will give five Texas Panhandle children and their families the chance to navigate resources from The Bridge, including counseling.

Officials said in the release that around 80 nonprofits were nominated, with employees ultimately making the choice from three. The check was presented to The Bridge earlier this month.

“The employees at Xcel Energy are keeping abuse and violence from defining a child’s life by providing direct services to our Panhandle kids with this funding,” The Bridge Executive Director Shelly Bohannon said in the release. “We are thrilled to be selected for this grant and we are inspired by Xcel Energy employees who care so much about our Panhandle kids. Xcel Energys new Energizing the Future focus area grant program is wonderful!”

