AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with The Bridge – Children’s Advocacy Center announced the start of its awareness events for Child Abuse Awareness Month through planting more than 1,500 pinwheels in the front lawn of its office.

According to a post made to the center’s Facebook page, 1,557 pinwheels will spin throughout the month of April in the front lawn of the center to honor the children who shared their stories of abuse in 2021 throughout the Texas Panhandle.

“The Bridge is grateful to each of our partner agencies, and community members who came out to help us kick-off Child Abuse Prevention Month,” the post read.

According to the center’s website, 6,528 adults and 3,589 children received child abuse awareness and prevention education. More than 2,500 family members received referrals and advocacy services throughout the year.