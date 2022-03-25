AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center recently announced its plans to host events in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. The center both published its schedule and encouraged all individuals and organizations to play a role “in making the Panhandle Community a better place for children and families.”

“April is a time to spotlight the important role that communities play in protecting children,” said Shelly Bohannon, Executive Director of The Bridge, “Every person’s participation is critical. Focusing on ways to build and promote the protective factors, in every interaction with children and families, is the best thing our community can do to prevent child maltreatment and promote optimal child development. Our agency is serving more children and families than ever before – we encourage community members to be familiar with the signs and indicators of abuse; be willing to listen to your child and believe them if they make an outcry.”

The Bridge described planned activities throughout the month would include “Pinwheels for Prevention” and “A Mile in Their Shoes”.

“Pinwheels for Prevention”, as described by the announcement, will involve 1,557 colored pinwheels lining the lawn of The Bridge throughout the month in an effort to honor every child who was interviewed by staff in 2021.

“It takes an incredible amount of courage for a child to tell someone about the abuse they are suffering,” Hannah Hill, the organization’s outreach coordinator, said, “Our mission at The Bridge is to help the child feel safe and believed and to offer them a path to healing and justice as we coordinate law enforcement and child protective services efforts required by Texas law.”

The Pinwheel Project’s installation was scheduled for April 5, at The Bridge located at 804 Quail Creek, according to the organization.

The “A Mile in Their Shoes” event, as described by the announcement, will be a one-mile walk or run at 8 a.m. April 30. Community members were invited to go through the course in the neighborhood of The Bridge in order to commemorate the month.