AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center will soon host its “A Mile in Their Shoes” event, marking the end of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

According to a news release from the center, the event will be at 9 a.m. on April 29 at the center, located at 804 Quail Creek Drive. For $20, members of the community are invited to walk or run a one-mile course near The Bridge’s office to commemorate National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“We’ve worked hard this month to raise awareness about the reality of what our Panhandle kids endure and how to prevent child abuse,” Executive Director Shelly Bohannon said in the release. “This event is a great way to wrap up the month with some fun!”

Officials with The Bridge said that t-shirts are limited to the first 100 people who sign up. For more information, visit The Bridge’s website.