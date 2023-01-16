AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center, along with Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, will soon receive grant funds from Walmart, according to a recent announcement from The Bridge.

According to a news release, the two organizations will participate in a check presentation ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday at The Bridge, located at 804 Quail Creek in Amarillo. Officials said Texas Rep. Four Price, who helped the organizations receive the grants from Walmart, will speak, along with Walmart Market Health and Wellness Director for Region 46 Carl Carruthers.

“We are honored by Representative Price’s support of children and families and how he encouraged Walmart to consider our agencies for this funding,” The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Shelly Bohannon said in the release. “We are very supportive of Cal Farley’s mission and thrilled for their young residents who will receive Life Skills Training and Preparation provided by this funding. For The Bridge, these monies will help purchase vital recording equipment, which will improve the quality of video affidavits taken from children who have experienced abuse or witnessed violence. Walmart and Representative Price clearly care about Panhandle kids!”