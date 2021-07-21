The Big Idaho Potato Truck is coming to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Big Idaho Potato Truck is going to be at Jason’s Deli, 2600 Wolflin Ave, on Thursday, July 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Idaho Potato Commission said the Big Idaho Potato Truck is a 72-foot long flatbed trailer featuring a 28-foot long, 10-foot wide and 11.5-foot tall, 4 ton Idaho potato.

It is also the star of the Idaho Potato Commission’s national television advertising campaign. After being seen by hundreds of millions of Americans, the most frequently asked question is, “Is it real?”