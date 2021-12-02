AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Better Business Bureau hosted the fifth student video contest this year.

The contest aims to teach students about video production and marketing and BBB’s principles.

The top five teams were competing for donations of equipment. Those teams were from Palo Duro High School, Ascension Academy, Shamrock High School, and two teams from Silverton High School.

“You know we’re so excited this is our fifth year for the student video contest and we’re just thrilled and we have new schools this year and we have schools that never placed before and we had schools that never competed before so our program continues to grow and we’re very thrilled about that,” said Janna Kiehl, President of the Business Bureau of the Texas Panhandle.