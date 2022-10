AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Center City announced that The Barfield hotel is set to receive a statewide award from the Texas Downtown Association.

Center City, according to officials, will announce details about the award at a press conference at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the lobby of The Barfield, located at 600 S Polk St.

