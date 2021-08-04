The Barfield Hotel to receive $20,000 Façade Grant from Center City

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Center City of Amarillo announced it will be presenting a façade grant of $20,000 to The Barfield Hotel.

Center City said the façade grant is a matching grant to help pay for the distinctive Art Deco-themed signs at the hotel.

“The Barfield is one of downtown’s most historic skyscrapers. Now it has a new life as a luxury hotel that will welcome visitors for years to come,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City of Amarillo.

Center City said it administers the façade grant program for the downtown area and any business in the Center City boundaries can apply for the grant.

The Barfield Hotel is located at 600 S. Polk Street, and a ribbon cutting to formally open the hotel will be held Thursday, August 5.