The annual fireworks show at Lake Meredith has been canceled for 2020

FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Firework show at Lake Meredith has been canceled for 2020.

Friends of Lake Meredith confirmed on their Facebook page Saturday, May 9, that they have decided to cancel this year’s Lake Meredith Firework Show due to COVID-19 and the lack of donations.

Friends of Lake Meredith’s Facebook said they had to cancel the firework show due to the park facilities being closed and not having the heart to ask companies that are struggling, for donations.

According to their Facebook page , $30,000 was required in order to host the firework show.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: