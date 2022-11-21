AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Salvation Army provided information on The Angel Tree Program as the holiday season approaches.

“The Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children and families who might be struggling to afford Christmas gifts this year, thanks to the generosity of donors in the community,” said Major Tex Ellis of The Salvation Army. “Angels are available for adoption by community members and businesses, who in no small way help deliver the magic and message of Christmas to those in need.”

The trees, according to The Salvation Army, are located at Westgate Mall, Walmarts, and other businesses during the holiday season. The trees are decorated with paper angels which represent a child or senior who may not receive a gift without the program.

“We are forever grateful for the generous support of our community and local businesses that work alongside The Salvation Army at Christmas, and all year round,” said Ellis. “There is also the opportunity for your business, civic group or church to host an Angel Tree at your location. Please get in touch if you’d like to support in this way.”

Around 400 children are expected to be enrolled in the program and they will be available for adoption throughout November and December. Gifts will be distributed on Dec. 16 at the Rex Baxter Building and The Salvation Army noted that volunteers are needed to pass out gifts on the day.

“You can also shop for Angel Tree gifts from the comfort of your own home! Thanks to Walmart, donors can purchase gifts for The Salvation Army Angel Tree through Registry for Good,” said Ellis. “Walmart will deliver these items directly to The Salvation Army. You can search for The Salvation Army Amarillo at walmartangeltree.com and order items today that will benefit local families.”

Anyone interested in donating to the program can call The Salvation Army at 806-373-6631 or make a donation by visiting The Salvation Army Amarillo website.