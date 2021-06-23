The American Advertising Federation Amarillo branch holding summer camp this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The American Advertising Federation Amarillo Branch (AAF) is holding a summer camp this week.

It is happening at Amarillo College’s Washington Campus.

Kids listened to guest speakers and asked questions at the ends.

Speakers at the event included people from West Texas A&M and the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum

“It really means a lot to AAF Amarillo to be asked to participate in this kids camp because we’re really adhering to one of out main goals and one of our main objectives as a club of proliferating our great industry out to young people and just to keep it going,” said Jody Reynolds, AAF of Amarillo Board Member.

This is the first year AAF is working with Amarillo College for its summer camp.