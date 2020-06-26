The Amarillo Zoo is turning 65 and wants you to help them celebrate

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Zoo will celebrate its 65th birthday in July, after initially opening in 1955.

“This is a big milestone for the Amarillo Zoo, the animals and staff as well as for our city,” said Visitor Services Specialist for the Amarillo Zoo Kayla Sell. “Many people in our community have grown up with the Amarillo Zoo and its animals. We look forward to celebrating the past 65 years, but we are also excited about sharing new ways the community can help impact the future for the Amarillo Zoo.”

The celebration will be all month long and will include festivities for visitors, animals and zoo staff members.

The celebration will being July 1 to July 31, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

A schedule will be on the Amarillo Zoo’s Facebook event page.

Some Events :

●A different animal will enjoy special birthday enrichments each day of the month.

●Throughout the zoo grounds, there will be special exhibit signs taking visitors on an historical look at the Amarillo Zoo.

●The community will be able to sign a special birthday card for the Amarillo Zoo.

●The event will also coincide with National Zoo Keeper Week, dedicated to sharing the passion and devotion of zookeepers.

