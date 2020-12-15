The Amarillo Zoo and Class One Dental came together to give monkey moat new life

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today is International Monkey Day and the Amarillo Zoo along with Class One Dental came together to give the monkey moat new life.

Class One Dental and volunteers from the zoo spent today painting a new mural on the back wall of the monkey moat.

“So they approached us wanting to do something for us so we did a little brain storming session and we kind of came up with the idea of doing a mural for our monkey moat cause that’s the first thing you see when you walk in,” said Kayla Sell, Visitor Service Specialist.

Class One Dental has also decided to raise money in order to remodel the water feature in the monkey moat and bring camels to the Amarillo Zoo in order to revitalize it.