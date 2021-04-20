The Amarillo VA Healthcare System cuts ribbon on new 10-bed Memory Care Unit

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo VA Healthcare System officially cut the ribbon on its new 10-bed Memory Care Unit.

VA officials said they initially used the building for vaccinations, but are now transitioning to its intended purpose of being a long term care addition for its patients.

The new Memory Care Unit will support dementia and Alzheimer’s for eligible veterans.

“We knew that that was the best thing to do for our veterans, is to have a place for them that wasn’t like an institution or a hospital and to have a home-like environment, so that was our goal to do that when we knew what we needed to have, expand our beds so that’s why we looked at doing that,” said Leanna Tijerina, Chief Nurse of Community Living at Veteran’s Affairs.