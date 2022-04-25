AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Symphony announced that over 10,000 students will perform in the Greater Southwest Music Festival.

Thursday through Saturday, April 28-30 the Amarillo Symphony is hosting the Greater Southwest Music Festival which will be held in the Amarillo Civic Center, the Globe-News Center, and at Amarillo College’s Washington St. campus.

“The Greater Southwest Music Festival has provided a beacon of excellence, inspiration, and encouragement for three generations of young performing musicians throughout the Texas Panhandle and parts of New Mexico and Oklahoma.” Said Dan Hanson, President of the GSWMF Committee.

Over those 3 days, The Amarillo Symphony said students will perform in concert settings with large bands, choirs, and orchestras; as well, through the Solo & Ensemble category, students get to compete and perform as vocal or instrumental soloists and in student-led chamber ensembles.

“By participating in the Greater Southwest Music Festival, students get the opportunity to perform side-by-side with their peers in a large ensemble, or as a solo performer focusing on the specific skills for their instrument or voice.” Said Irma-Esther Borup, Amarillo Symphony’s Education & Community Engagement Director.

The Amarillo Symphony said viewing performances are free to the public with no tickets necessary, ensembles will be performing from 8:00 a.m. to 5:40 p.m. each day of the festival. Full schedules of each performance can be found at amarillosymphony.org in the Education Greater Southwest Music Festival tab.