The Amarillo Symphony to cancel live Happy Holiday Pops concert

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Symphony has announced, with regret, that the live performance of Happy Holiday Pops scheduled for December has been cancelled.

Current health concerns and the city’s restrictions on facilities have led the Symphony to say it will re-envision what Happy Holiday Pops will look like this year.

Happy Holiday Pops ticket buyers have several options, says the Symphony. First, the tickets can be transferred to next year’s concert. Secondly, the tickets could be used as a tax donation, and tickets may be repurchased next year. Thirdly, buyers may be refunded for the purchase price of the tickets.

The Symphony asks that buyers call their office at 806-376-8782 with the desired option. If buyers do not respond by Dec. 18, the tickets will be transferred to next year’s concert.

The Symphony says it is planning to provide digital content for Happy Holiday Pops and will contact patrons with more information.

Further, the Symphony states its gratitude to Happy State Bank for their sponsorship of Happy Holiday Pops this year, and the past four years.

“The Symphony remains confident that live concerts will return,” says the announcement. “and that audience and musicians will be able to gather again to celebrate great music in the Texas Panhandle.”