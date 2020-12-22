The Amarillo Symphony presents fifth annual Happy Holiday Pops concert in two formats

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Symphony announced that the fifth annual Happy Holiday Pops concert will be presented in two different digital formats this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Symphony said musicians and guest artists Polk Street Jazz, with Mr. Devlon Jones, have recorded new digital content of popular holiday tunes. The Symphony also said they are pleased to have J. Pat Hickman and Mikel Williamson of Happy State Bank host this digital Happy Holiday Pops.

The Symphony announced that the 2020 concert will be available for viewing:

On social media and through email tomorrow, Dec. 23.

On Panhandle PBS on Dec. 24 and Dec. 27, at 9 p.m.

More information on The Amarillo Symphony can be found here.