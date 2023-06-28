(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 28, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Symphony recently announced the appointment of classically trained coloratura soprano Yara Haddad as their new Development Director, taking over for Haley Cheon in late July.

A news release from the Symphony detailed that Haddad has a master’s degree from The Manhattan School of Music in Classical Vocal Performance and Opera. Haddad grew up in Amarillo and attended St. Andrew’s Episcopal School and Amarillo High School, and participated in the Amarillo Youth Choirs.

Haddad went on to study with celebrated Amarillo soprano Mary Jane Johnson at 15 and further graduated from Manhattanville College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History, Criticism and Theory in 2018.

The release added that Haddad was accepted into The Manhattan School of Music in New York City where she was appointed by the dean of students to head a diversity and inclusion initiative called FUSION. Haddad then came back to Texas where she performed in multiple Amarillo Master Chorale and Amarillo Symphony collaborations, and will continue to work with the Amarillo Opera as an Outreach Artist for the 23-24 season.

“Yara’s strong ties to this community and her strong music background make her a perfect fit for

the Amarillo Symphony family,” said Larry Lang, Executive Director of the Amarillo Symphony. “We are thrilled to introduce her to everyone as we begin our 100th Anniversary season!”

“I am thrilled to join the Symphony in its 100th year of existence and look forward to celebrating our rich history of music appreciation within Amarillo and the entire Texas Panhandle community,” said Haddad.