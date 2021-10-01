The Amarillo Symphony announces 2022 Conductor Search Season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Symphony has announced its 2022 Conductor Search Season.

The Amarillo Symphony said the Music Director Search Committee has selected three finalists for its Music Director and Conductor position (Conner Covington, George Jackson, and Stilian Kirov).

Each candidate will conduct two masterworks concerts in the 2022 Symphony season, which runs from January through June 2022, and the Symphony said it wants feedback from its musicians, patrons, and board members about which candidate is the best fit.

The highlighted event for the season include:

George Jackson conducting Sibelius’ bold Symphony No. 2 along with Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture and the Liebermann flute concerto with guest flutist Jake Fridkis (January 21-22)

Stilian Kirov conducting Rachmaninov’s second symphony, with Gershwin’s Girl Crazy Overture (arranged by McBride) and Leroy Anderson’s jazzy Piano Concerto in C Major with guest pianist Fei-Fei Dong (February 25-26)

Conner Covington conducting Mozart’s Exsultate Jubilate with guest singer Ashley Robillard and also leading the orchestra in Brahms’ second symphony and Quinn Mason’s cheerful and energetic A Joyous Trilogy (March 25-26)

Elgar’s beloved Enigma Variations and Delibes’ Ballet Suite from “Sylvia”, conducted by George Jackson, who is also joined by teenage piano virtuoso Harmony Zhu for Schumann’s piano concerto (April 22-23)

A night of opera music with Strauss’ Suite from Der Rosenkavalier and Rossini’s Overture to The Barber of Seville, also featuring living composer Anna Clyne’s This Midnight Hour and guest pianist Janice Carissa playing Rachmaninov’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, conducted by Conner Covington (May 27-28)

Dvořák’s powerful New World Symphony, Walker’s Lyric for Strings, and Barber’s virtuosic violin concerto with guest violinist William Hagen, conducted by Stilian Kirov (June 24-25)

For season tickets the Symphony said to call its office at (806) 376-8782, and single tickets for each event will go on sale on January 3, 2022.

More information about the Amarillo Symphony can be found here.