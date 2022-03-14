AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This year’s Amarillo State of the Economy lunch, hosted by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, (AEDC) is back. Originally delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the luncheon has been rescheduled for March 23rd at the Embassy Suites hotel in downtown Amarillo.

Dr. Anne Macy, Edwards Professor of Finance at West Texas A&M University, will be headlining the event. The event will provide an update on the economic outlook for Amarillo and a deep dive into the macro-economic issues impacting our community.

The event is free and open to the public, with lunch provided. Those who are interested can reserve their spot at www.amarilloedc.com/state-of-economy-2022.