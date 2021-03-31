The Amarillo Public Health Department has now distributed more than 110,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In the state of Texas, adults of all age groups are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

During today’s City COVID-19 Update, Amarillo Public Health Director, Casie Stoughton, shared the percentage of adults in Potter and Randall Counties that have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“So around 30% of the adult population has been vaccinated, here for the Potter-Randall County area… So not specific to the city, but just Potter and Randall Counties, around 30% of the adult population,” explained Stoughton.

Also according to Stoughton, more than 110,000 vaccines have been distributed by the Amarillo Public Health Department. The numbers behind that calculation include: 68,227 first doses and 42,342 second doses for the total of 110,569 doses.

Stoughton also spoke on the issue of whether or not there would be a shortage of vaccines in the near future. She said, “I would love to run out of doses. If we could run out of doses and give everything that we had in our freezers and refrigerators, that would be a great day, but I am not- I’m not really concerned right now about running out of doses. You know the snowstorm gave us a bit of a supply to last, and so we are not.. I don’t believe we are at risk, especially this week, of running out of doses.”

Additionally, the Amarillo Public Health Director spoke on this week’s increase in turnout for vaccines at the Amarillo Civic Center. She continued to say, “We did see a little bit of a bump in our numbers and we’re really glad about that. We certainly want to vaccinate lots and lots of people. We do have vaccines still available, so if you haven’t been vaccinated, now’s a great time to come see us.”

For anyone that needs transportation to either the drive-thru testing site or to the vaccination clinic, Stoughton asks the public to please call (806)-378-3095 to reach the City of Amarillo’s Transit Department.