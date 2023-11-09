AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Mary Bralley joined Today in Amarillo and discussed the upcoming annual Amarillo Prayer Breakfast.

The breakfast will be held at the Amarillo Civic Center on Nov. 21 and will start at 6:30 a.m. This year’s Speaker will be Victor Boutros, CEO and co-founder of the Human Trafficking Institute.

Tables of eight are $200 and are available now and will be assigned in the order they are received.

To purchase tickets or to find more information, click here.

