The Amarillo Police Department asks citizens to take annual ‘quality of service’ survey

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department is asking the community to fill out the annual ‘quality of service’ survey during the month of April.

According to the APD, “The results of this survey will be compared to previous results to look for areas where the department can improve the quality of service provided to Amarillo resident. The survey takes three to five minutes to complete, and the responses are completely confidential. You can provide an email address in the survey, if you wish to be contacted about a specific issue.”

The APD said that the survey will be available online through April 30 at 5:00 p.m. You can find it on the Amarillo police website on the main page under Mission Statement and Core Values.

You can also find it here, or scan the included QR code.

If you would prefer to answer survey questions on a paper form rather than on-line, call the APD Crime Analyst Unit at 806-378-5234 and request a paper copy of the survey to have one mailed to you.

You can also pick up a copy of the survey and a postage paid envelope at the first-floor window of the Amarillo Police Department, 200 SE 3rd Avenue, 79101. The Department is at the corner of SE 3rd and S. Taylor.