The Amarillo Police building and Municipal Shooting Range are TEMPORARILY closed to the public. APD services are still available.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announces their building and Municipal Shooting Range are temporarily closed to the public.

APD says, Amarillo Police are still responding to calls for service and their services are still available.

The Amarillo police department says, for non emergency calls, use this number; 378-3038, and if you want to make a non emergency report, you can do that by going to the APD webpage and click the link to make a police report on the main page.

To get a copy of an accident or police report you can click the link on the main APD webpage that says get accident report or you can call 378-9452.

