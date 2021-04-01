The Amarillo Fire Department honors Captain Gene “Geno” Young

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, the Amarillo Fire Department laid to rest Retired Captain, Gene “Geno” Young.
The Amarillo Fire Department said Young served for 36 years, starting in 1950 and retiring in 1986.
