AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department held an open house for Fire Station Number 5.

The new station is located at 3200 S. Washington.

It is one of three new stations approved by voters in 2016 as part of proposition two.

“It’s very humbling and we just feel honored to be a part of it, especially on this end of things. We know that it’s never cheap to build a fire station and all the burden on the taxpayers that it can be. This just helps us to carry out our mission a lot better, more effectively,” said Jason Mays, Fire Chief at Station 5.

According to the City of Amarillo, the prop two projects were complete ahead of schedule and under the proposed budget.