The Amarillo Fire Department gives tips for holiday fire safety

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department says it would like to reach out to the community with some holiday fire safety tips.

The Department says that the top three days of the year for home candle fires are Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. The Department advises;

Only use decorations that are flame-retardant or non-flammable

Check holiday lights each year for frayed wires or excessive wear

Don’t link more than three strands of holiday lights

Never leave a burning candle unattended – consider using battery operated flameless candles

Keep your live Christmas tree away from heat sources and room exits

Water your live Christmas tree daily to keep it from becoming dry

“We will be putting out holiday related messages on our Facebook page everyday through the new year.” stated the Department. “AFD hopes to reduce the amount of fires we respond to during this time. Winter is already the busiest time of year for fires and those numbers rise during the holidays.”