The Amarillo EDC to host a joint press conference with Amazon

by: KAMR/KCIT

City of Amarillo Downtown

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday, March 11, the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation will host a press conference with Amazon at 10:30 a.m.

