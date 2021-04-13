The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation considers expanding the Foreign Trade Zone beyond airport grounds

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation considering expanding the Foreign Trade Zone Beyond airport grounds.

According to President and CEO Kevin Carter, the Foreign Trade Zone item would allow a business to take advantage of the FTZ without being inside the current area.

The expansion would affect all of Potter, Randall, Oldham, and Armstrong Counties.

It would also allow the AEDC to designate an alternate site with a business that imports and exports internationally.