The Amarillo Country Club provides food for first responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, the Amarillo Country Club took the time to feed area first responders and healthcare workers.

On Saturday, May 2, first responders were able to pick up free barbecue, courtesy of the Amarillo Country Club.

The free food was offered while still practicing social distancing. There was live music and plenty of good food, including brisket, baby back ribs, and much more.

Barry McDonald, Amarillo County Club General Manager & COO said,

“A lot of people came out to donate their time and services to help us put on a good show.”

While the Amarillo Country Club is still closed, they say it was nice to help out those who are working on the front lines.